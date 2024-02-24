Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $207,000 Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,593,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 840,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,041 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 30,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $174,886.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,281.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NGL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. 648,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

