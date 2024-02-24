Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $973,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,129. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $59.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

