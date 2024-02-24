Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,910,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.00. 481,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

