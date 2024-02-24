Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Generac by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 10,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Generac by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Generac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after buying an additional 55,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.79. 1,111,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

