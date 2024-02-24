Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.25 Billion Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,270,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.68% of Baidu worth $1,245,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Up 0.7 %

BIDU traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.69. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.51 and a 1-year high of $160.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.