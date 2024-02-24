Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 109,810 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,810 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $403,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in CarMax by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.33. 1,464,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,386. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

