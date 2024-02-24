Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 124,185 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,803,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,185 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,512,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,197. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

