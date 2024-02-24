Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 254,115 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,796,547 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 254,115 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $1,347,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. 5,477,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

