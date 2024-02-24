Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 56,700 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,567,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,205,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

