Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 696,175 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,708,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696,175 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,785,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

WFC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 20,863,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,975,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

