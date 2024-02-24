Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 98,850 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,051,468 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98,850 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 1.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 6.56% of Splunk worth $1,616,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Splunk Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $155.55. 1,274,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.22. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $155.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.