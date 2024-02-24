Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,106,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,170 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.64% of Hess worth $1,240,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hess by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 595,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after purchasing an additional 262,002 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 195,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.11. 3,187,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,489. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

