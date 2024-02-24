Profund Advisors LLC Buys 18,758 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.