Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,906 shares of company stock valued at $20,723,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,058.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,074.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $997.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $962.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

