Profund Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 394,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 70.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,755,000 after buying an additional 171,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Trading Down 2.8 %

ON traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. 5,996,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

