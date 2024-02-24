Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 9,718 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. 2,766,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,950. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

