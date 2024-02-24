Profund Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

