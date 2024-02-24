PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $24.55. PureTech Health shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 8,935 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Up 9.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

