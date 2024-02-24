Qtum Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $344.30 million and $38.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00006371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.19 or 0.05790613 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00071081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00020213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

