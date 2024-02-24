Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.54

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 128422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth $361,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

