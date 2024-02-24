Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.04

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.04 and traded as low as $11.37. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.37%.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.
