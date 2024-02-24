Quantum Trading 0% Lower This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $1,099.56 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001439 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00014643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.96 or 0.99994166 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00188002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,060.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.