Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.48

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.