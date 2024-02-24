Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.40. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 33,816 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reunion Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Reunion Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.