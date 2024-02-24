RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.37

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.37 and traded as high as $19.30. RGC Resources shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 20,198 shares changing hands.

RGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,207.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,233.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,515 shares of company stock worth $64,774. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 43.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 176,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 728.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,167 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

