Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:CEFS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. 32,437 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

