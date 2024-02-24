Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $3.39 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00006584 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $70.73 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00131497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00040078 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00020208 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.48522391 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

