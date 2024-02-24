SALT Market Cap Hits $3.45 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $27,581.67 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001550 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,594.05 or 0.99957666 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.44 or 0.00202350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02815588 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $27,705.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

