Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.05

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 69111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.09%. Research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $377,000.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

