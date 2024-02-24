Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,165.00

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($27.26) and traded as low as GBX 2,165 ($27.26). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($27.26), with a volume of 311,551 shares changing hands.

Schroders Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,165 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,165. The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

About Schroders

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.