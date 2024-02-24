Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.29

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.29 and traded as high as C$15.90. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$15.58, with a volume of 36,637 shares.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$33,778.11. In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$33,778.11. Also, Director Clement A. Pelletier purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,227 shares of company stock worth $501,634 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

