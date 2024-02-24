SFL (NYSE:SFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.97

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 327757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 131.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

