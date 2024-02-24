Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.87. 116,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 91,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

