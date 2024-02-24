Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15 to $4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.61 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after acquiring an additional 574,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,765,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

