Siacoin (SC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.03 Billion

Siacoin (SC) traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $630.66 million and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,603.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.00519515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00135853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00050814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00239069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00146094 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00027300 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,519,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,495,699,735 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

