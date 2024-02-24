Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS TYA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.22. 37,676 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

