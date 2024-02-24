SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.16

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.16 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 6.72 ($0.08). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 6.93 ($0.09), with a volume of 5,707,127 shares traded.

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.11. The company has a market cap of £210.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About SolGold

(Get Free Report)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.