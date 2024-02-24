SOMESING 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21.28 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $50.31 million and $21.28 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,598,455,563 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

