SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.98

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $94.71, with a volume of 6051589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

