SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $522.09

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $522.09 and last traded at $521.76, with a volume of 834136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $513.99.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.21.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292,768 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

