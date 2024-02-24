Sprott (NYSE:SII) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.34%.

Sprott Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SII opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sprott by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

