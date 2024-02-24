SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.33

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.33 and last traded at $110.99, with a volume of 75650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.62.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,528,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,153,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,121,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

