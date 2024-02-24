Steem 1-Day Volume Tops $4.92 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $115.95 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,642.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00518587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00136597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00238523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00146399 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00026877 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,475,420 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

