Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.74

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.74 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.27). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 54,174 shares trading hands.

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.18 million, a PE ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steppe Cement

In other Steppe Cement news, insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 100,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,219.09). Insiders own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

