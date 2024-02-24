STP Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.30 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $114.62 million and $4.30 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015669 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001539 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00014644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,587.73 or 0.99969382 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00193097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 169.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05989708 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,411,552.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

