Substratum (SUB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.62

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $1.62 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015628 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001479 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00014679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,468.49 or 1.00029573 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00192748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009387 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1,805.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024124 USD and is down -33.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

