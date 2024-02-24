Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.62

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

