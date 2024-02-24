Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SU opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

