Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 40815139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

