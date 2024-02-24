Swipe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $214.46 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $214.46 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 595,221,070 coins and its circulating supply is 595,220,559 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

